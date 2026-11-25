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First underground active ageing centre in Singapore gives seniors room for self-discovery

At the Barber Lab, seniors can get their hair trimmed while engaging in conversation with hairstylists.

SINGAPORE – Seniors in Marine Parade now have a new space to explore different sides of themselves or simply have fun at Singapore’s first underground active ageing centre (AAC) launched by Montfort Care on Nov 25.

Called Goodlife Studio (Play@Underground), the centre features eight specially curated pods that offer seniors experiences that they may not otherwise have access to.

In these Play Labs, they can take photos and experiment with AI filters, record conversations with other seniors to preserve and share their personal stories, or explore their personal style through makeovers.

They can also check their body composition and posture using an AI-enabled machine and seek advice from a nurse at the SingHealth Community Health Post in the centre.

The AAC is part of The Anchor @ Marine Parade, a 450m-long underground hub housing social services such as Fei Yue Community Services and TOUCH Community Services, and everyday amenities.

Speaking at the launch, MontfortCare chief executive Aileen Ng said the offerings at the centre allow seniors to play and explore different facets of themselves.

“Seniors work very hard for many years of their lives, taking care of so many people that they forget the joy of play. Imagine a male senior who aspires to be a make-up artiste, but never had the chance in his life to do that. Now his dream can be realised in our Glow Lab here,” said Ng.

“Ageing is not pessimistic. Ageing actually presents new possibilities for many of us.”

(From left) Lien Foundation chief executive Lee Poh Wah, Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming and Montfort Care chief executive Aileen Ng officially launch the new active ageing centre on Nov 25. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

As the pods are customisable, Montfort Care can change the experiences and services based on feedback from the seniors. One of the pods is a versatile space that can be used for various activities such as dancing or fine dining.

The AAC was set up with an initial investment of more than $1 million , paid equally by Montfort Care and Lien Foundation. It was built with support from the Agency for Integrated Care.

The centre is currently run by five full-time staff members and between 10 and 20 volunteers. It is open on weekdays from 9am to 6pm and is trialling various timings on weekends to test traffic and demand.

Since operations began in September, 429 seniors have enrolled as members. Of these, 27% are male.

Ng said the AAC hopes to engage about 800 seniors monthly.

Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming, who was the guest of honour at the launch, noted that the centre had drawn many older men.

“Senior men are the target group that we’ve always found traditionally harder to engage. So I think this is a good formula and hope there will be more like this elsewhere around the island,” said Goh , who is also MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

On The Anchor @ Marine Parade, Goh said its value lies in bringing different service providers together to pool their networks, services and resources, enabling them to collaborate and provide more holistic support.

As the pods are customisable, Montfort Care can change the experiences and services based on feedback from seniors. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

For retired handyman John Yet , the centre gives him the opportunity to meet new friends and explore activities that he had never experienced before.

In the Wardrobe Lab, the 70-year-old learnt from a beauty consultant that greens and pinks match his skin complexion best, and in the Glow Lab, he tried on make-up for the first time.

He said in Mandarin: “Men do not usually wear make-up, but I found that it can actually be very light and natural. My friends have also started complimenting me for dressing better after I received a personal styling consultation.”

The centre is a 10-minute walk from his landed estate opposite Marine Parade MRT station.

He hopes Montfort Care can consider adding a nail clipping pod in the future because it is painful for him to bend over to clip his toe nails.