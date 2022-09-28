First S'porean appointed to lead UN geospatial expert committee

The United Nations has appointed the first Singaporean co-chair of one of its geospatial expert committees, which helps improve land administration and management worldwide.

Dr Victor Khoo took over the reins of the UN Expert Group on Land Administration and Management in August from founding co-chair Kees de Zeeuw of the Netherlands, and will lead the committee with a representative from Chile.

Dr Khoo, 52, director of the Singapore Land Authority's (SLA) survey and geomatics division, will serve in the UN role for three years, the authority said on Tuesday.

The appointment is "an affirmation by the world community of Singapore's expertise and leading position in the field of geospatial information and technology", said SLA chief executive Colin Low.

Over the past few decades, new techniques and tools have enabled location data to be gathered with greater speed and accuracy for planning land use, managing land boundaries and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Since it was established in 2015, the expert group, comprising representatives from more than 28 countries, has assisted various territories in applying geospatial technology to improve their land systems.

"On top of effective land administration, Singapore plans to share its knowledge and experience in using geospatial information to help other countries tackle the challenges of climate change," said Dr Khoo, adding that the SLA plans to share its work on the UN platform and connect local researchers with interested parties.

A high-resolution terrain model of Singapore created under the SLA's project to build a digital twin of the island, for instance, has enabled national water agency PUB to model which areas are more prone to flooding when sea levels rise, said Dr Khoo, who leads the national 3D mapping programme.

SLA is also exploring new applications of geospatial technology to improve the planning of future infrastructure here, said Dr Khoo.

As Singapore's subterranean spaces become more congested with the land-scarce nation's growing needs, the Digital Underground project by SLA and the Singapore-ETH Centre is developing a 3D digital representation of the utility systems below the surface.