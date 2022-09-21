First scientist to hold US Cabinet position

Prior to his role as United States energy secretary from 2009 to 2013, Professor Steven Chu became one of the three recipients of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1997 for their work in cooling and trapping atoms using laser light.

These techniques helped improve the accuracy of atomic clocks, which are used to coordinate systems that require extreme precision, such as Global Positioning System navigation.

Before he was tapped as energy secretary, Prof Chu was director of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, where he delved into alternative and renewable energy technologies.

He was also professor of physics and applied physics at Stanford University, where he helped to launch Bio-X, a multi-disciplinary institute combining the physical and biological sciences with medicine and engineering.

As the first scientist to hold a US Cabinet position and the longest-serving energy secretary, Prof Chu was tasked by then President Barack Obama to assist energy giant BP in stopping the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.