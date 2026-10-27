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First narrated changing of guard ceremony part of Istana Open House for Deepavali

The open house will take place from 10am to 8pm on Nov 1, with final admission at 6.30pm.

SINGAPORE – Ever wondered what happens during the changing of the guard ceremony?

You can find out more at the Istana Open House on Nov 1 – ahead of Deepavali, which is on Nov 8 in 2026 .

The ceremony will be accompanied by live narration for the first time, offering insights into the longstanding military tradition, said the President’s Office in a statement on Oct 27.

The changing of the guard ceremony marks the formal handover of guard duties from outgoing to incoming guards.

Other activities include a performance by the Singapore Armed Forces Ceremonial Band and synchronised rifle drills by the Silent Precision Drill Squad , an evening outdoor concert, cultural performances and activities, as well as a community marketplace.

Performers include home-grown singer-songwriters Ahmadul Amin and Heema Izzati, performing groups from Project #JalanJalan, Extraordinary People, Micron and Quantedge .

Students from Singapore Polytechnic will also put up dikir barat and Malay dance performances.

The community marketplace, organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Foundation , will feature community organisations and employers that foster support for vulnerable individuals, such as New Hope Community Services and the Caregiving Welfare Association.

“Visitors can take part in hands-on activities and learn more about the community organisations,” said the statement.

The SBF Foundation will also be holding a fund-raising event, Walk for Work, to help vulnerable individuals rebuild their lives through meaningful employment.

The charity walk is open only to pre-registered corporate participants.

Furthermore, as part of the ReadSG initiative, visitors can visit a dedicated reading space by the National Library Board (NLB), featuring a selection of books recommended by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse Jane Ittogi.

“Visitors can browse the recommended titles, participate in reading-related activities, including joining the ReadSG Challenge, and redeem limited-edition ‘I Read at the Istana’ collectibles,” said the statement.

NLB’s mobile library, MOLLY, will also be available for visitors to borrow books. Independent bookstore Book Bar will also have books for sale.

Those interested in the Istana grounds can take part in self-guided tours available from 10am to 5.30pm (last entry at 5pm) , where they can view a collection of state gifts presented to Singapore’s leaders.

Visitors who have pre-registered for the guided Istana Heritage Tour will tour the grounds during their selected time slots from 10.30am .

Different parts of the Istana grounds will feature activities at designated pit stops, where visitors can collect unique stamps and redeem exclusive Istana merchandise through the Istana Stamp Rally developed in partnership with Singapore Polytechnic .

Food and drink vendors , such as Old Chang Kee and the Milo van, will be present on the Istana grounds.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and migrant domestic workers accompanying families. Other visitors will need to pay $20 per adult and $10 per child (four to 12 years old).

Additional fees apply for other activities, such as the guided Istana Heritage Tour and the Istana Villa visit.

Only cashless payments will be accepted at the open house.

All earnings from entry to the Istana grounds and tours are non-refundable and will go towards benefiting programmes supported by the President’s Challenge.

The open house will take place from 10am to 8pm, with final admission at 6.30pm.