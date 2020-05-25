First Hari Raya away from home for police NSman

For the first time in 27 years, Mr Haziq Azli spent Hari Raya away from his family.

As a police national serviceman, he had volunteered for deployment in the foreign worker dormitories even though this meant he would be apart from his family for 20 days.

He is scheduled to return home only tomorrow.

During the 20 days, he chose to stay at an alternative site of accommodation provided - its location is confidential - rather than go home, out of concern for his grandmother who lives with his family.

Mr Haziq, 27, spent 12 days in a foreign worker dormitory, which housed 1,000 workers, assisting with keeping track of the residents' movement and maintaining records on their whereabouts such as when they went to clinics.

Apart from maintaining general law and order, he also attended to workers who showed symptoms of being unwell, and ensured that precautionary measures like wearing masks were adhered to.

Each shift - day or night - was at least 12 hours.

Other days were spent on briefings, orientation and staying at the alternative site.

"Everything has changed this year, because Hari Raya is during the circuit breaker and I'm also not at home," said Mr Haziq, who is currently pursuing a higher Nitec electronic engineering course at the Institute of Technical Education.

He lives in a four-room flat in Bukit Batok with his grandmother, parents and two younger siblings.

"In previous years, we would go visiting relatives and grandparents. It's a pretty big event for my family," he said. "We would have 30 to 40 people in my house - everyone gathered at my house as their first stop."

As a precautionary measure, Mr Haziq underwent a swab test last Friday. It came back negative.

Despite the muted celebrations, Mr Haziq is thankful for his family. "At the end of the day, we're still using FaceTime (to stay in touch) with each other, and everyone is safe at home."