First half of Round Island Route opens from Seletar to Labrador

Cyclists and pedestrians can now enjoy a seamless ride or ramble from the north-east to the south of Singapore following the opening of the first half of Singapore's longest recreational route.

When the remaining 75km of the Round Island Route is completed by 2035, it will be three times the length of Singapore and link green spaces on the circumference of the island, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the connection's opening yesterday.

The construction of the 150km route is part of a broader effort to transform Singapore into a City in Nature under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, said Mr Heng, noting that the route will give people here greater access to nature.

Last year, more than $315 million was committed to developing a network of eight recreational trails spanning 360km, including the Round Island Route.

The first half of the route winds along the rivers and coast of the eastern half of Singapore and along the Singapore River, ending at Berlayer Creek near Labrador Nature Reserve.

Lookout points and boardwalks offering sweeping sea views were some of the features unveiled at its opening by the National Parks Board (NParks) yesterday.

To commemorate its opening, Mr Heng and fellow East Coast GRC MP Maliki Osman, and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah planted saplings of two native coastal plants at Changi Bay Point - a new node along the route.

The first half of the Round Island Route was slated to be ready by 2021, said NParks' group director of parks development Kartini Omar at a media preview on Friday. However, several factors, including weather conditions and the Covid-19 pandemic, delayed its completion until this month.

The recreational connection starts at Rower's Bay Park in Seletar and passes through Sengkang Riverside Park to Changi Bay Point and East Coast Park. It then follows the Singapore River and winds southwards to Berlayer Creek.

Yesterday, more nodes along the route, with amenities such as solar-powered charging points at Changi Bay, Sengkang Riverside Park and Jalan Kayu, were also unveiled.

The addition of three bridges near these nodes improves connectivity - two at Changi Bay Point, and the other connecting both banks of Sengkang Riverside Park. Measuring 290m, the Sengkang bridge is the longest bridge in Singapore across a canal.

Animals also get new housing along the route with the installation of otter holts for the furry creatures to use as breeding places, and marine tiles that act as artificial homes for sea creatures.

Following yesterday's launch, NParks will continue to enhance the connectivity and landscaping of the first half of the Round Island Route, as well as widen paths where possible, said Ms Kartini.

When exactly construction for the western half of the route will begin is still in the works, Ms Kartini noted, but users can expect more rustic sights with the future path venturing near Kranji and Sungei Buloh.

In the meantime, people can enjoy the newly opened segment and the scenic spots along the way, but they are reminded to maintain safe distancing, said Ms Kartini.

Adding that NParks may have to cordon off lookout points that get too congested, she said: "Maybe (visitors should) not be too hasty to come to these places because you can take your time to enjoy and appreciate these new spaces that we have opened up for the public."