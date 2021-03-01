First days on Mars

The first high-resolution, colour image of the Red Planet taken by the rover after touchdown on Feb 18. The robotic vehicle landed in the Jezero Crater, which is located north of Mars’ equator. The crater is 45km wide, and is believed to have been a lake and home to an ancient river delta more than 3.5 billion years ago. The lake could have supported microbial life, and remains might be found in lakebed or shoreline sediments. The rover will drill into rocks to collect more than 30 rock cores and dust samples, and place them inside hardy test tubes. The samples will be collected in a return mission in the 2030s.

PHOTO: NASA