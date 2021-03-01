First days on Mars

After hurtling through space for seven months, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (Nasa) Mars rover Perseverance made a historic landing on the Red Planet on Feb 18, giving earthlings a chance to listen to the sounds on the planet for the first time. Shabana Begum highlights pictures seen through the eyes of the mission team, and the most advanced astrobiology lab sent to another planet.
