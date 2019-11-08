Homeless in Singapore: Nationwide count finds about 1,000 people sleeping on the streets

SINGAPORE - The first nationwide study of homelessness in Singapore found that about 1,000 people were sleeping on the streets.

They were sleeping rough in most parts of the island, but more were found in the older and larger housing estates such as in the city area, Bedok and Kallang. These areas also had more rental flats, as homelessness is linked to poverty.

Over eight in 10 of the homeless were men and of those interviewed, six in 10 were working, mostly in low-wage jobs like cleaning and as security guards.

Half the number had been roughing it out on the streets for between one and five years, and nearly one-third did so for six years or longer.

They slept in places like void decks, commercial buildings and playgrounds.

The study was done by Assistant Professor Ng Kok Hoe of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) at the National University of Singapore.

He led a team of close to 500 volunteer fieldworkers who covered 12,000 blocks of flats and other public and commercial spaces over three months to count the numbers sleeping on the streets.

The fieldworkers, who started work after 11.30pm, recorded the number of people who were asleep or going to sleep in public spaces. These rough sleepers also had some form of bedding or many belongings.

The study also interviewed 88 of the homeless people.

Dr Ng said: "Homelessness exists in Singapore. But despite growing policy and public attention in recent years, the size of the homeless population in Singapore is not known.

The key findings included:

- Homelessness is often chronic. - Some six in 10 of the homeless were working but their median wage was $1,400 a month, compared to the national median wage of $3,467. - About half said they were homeless, as they were unemployed, did not have regular jobs or earned very little. Family conflicts was cited as another main reason for homelessness. - Some 26 per cent either rented a flat from the Housing Board at highly subsidised rates or bought an HDB flat. However, some chose not to go home because of conflicts with their co-tenant. - Some 40 per cent of those interviewed had sought help in the past year. They did so from a number of places including the Social Service Offices which administer the Government's financial aid schemes or their Member of Parliament.

"Knowing the number of homeless people and where they may be found allows services to be designed and organised in a systematic way."

The study, which was released on Friday afternoon (Nov 8), is an independent one funded by a research grant from the LKYSPP. The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) supported the study and also helped to mobilise social workers for the street count.

Dr Ng said: "We should be concerned, as living on the streets exposes people to hardships and dangers, is harmful to physical and mental health and can limit economic opportunities."

He noted the complexity of their problems, saying that could be a reason why 40 per cent sought help but still found it hard to break out of their homeless predicament.

Based on the findings, he made some recommendations to policymakers. These include expanding outreach services to connect the homeless with housing support and improving the eligibility criteria as well as space provisions in the HDB public rental scheme.

For example, Dr Ng believed that the joint tenancy requirement should be removed, as it deprived residents of basic privacy and often led to conflicts among co-tenants. Under HDB rules, a single person must pair up with a fellow single person to be eligible for highly subsidised rental units, which are one or two-room flats.