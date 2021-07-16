First case in KTV cluster entered Singapore via Familial Ties Lane

The first Covid-19 case linked to the ballooning KTV cluster of infections is a short-term visit pass holder from Vietnam who entered Singapore in February via the Familial Ties Lane, sponsored by her Singaporean boyfriend, the authorities have revealed.

In a joint statement today, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said: "If the investigations show any criminal offence on the part of these foreigners, ICA and MOM will take firm action against them, including cancelling their work pass, student's pass or visit pass, and deport them," the agencies said.

Of the 54 cases linked to the cluster as at Wednesday, 30 were non-Singaporeans, said the two agencies. Among them were two permanent residents, 14 work pass holders, one student's pass holder, five long-term visit pass holders and eight short-term visit pass holders. Twenty-five had entered Singapore before this year.

Of the eight short-term visit pass holders, two had entered the country before border entry measures took effect in March last year. Another two had arrived late last year via the Air Travel Pass, which enables foreigners (including business and official travellers) from specific countries or regions to enter Singapore. The remaining four came to the country this year via the Familial Ties Lane.

All eight have remained in Singapore through extension of their short-term visit pass.

"During this pandemic, ICA has been assessing applications to extend short-term visit passes on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration extenuating reasons such as international travel restrictions and flight availability, and whether the applicants have family ties in Singapore," said ICA and MOM. "For example, Vietnamese nationals can only return to Vietnam through relief flights arranged by the Vietnamese authorities."

Under the law, short-term visitors cannot engage in any form of employment, or in any business, profession or occupation in Singapore. Those who are found to have broken this law are liable to be prosecuted or have their visit pass cancelled, and be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Employers who employ these pass holders illegally, or abet them in illegal employment, will also face enforcement actions such as a fine of up to $30,000, or up to 12 months' imprisonment, or both. Their work pass privileges may also be suspended.