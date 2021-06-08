Firms should test staff for Covid-19 regularly, says Enterprise Singapore

Companies should test their staff regularly for Covid-19, especially if they work in riskier settings with a high density of people who are unmasked and in close proximity for prolonged periods, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said yesterday.

Companies whose employees are not on polymerase chain reaction rostered routine testing may wish to test them regularly using alternatives such as antigen rapid tests, said ESG.

Its advisory comes about a week before phase two (heightened alert) restrictions are set to end on Sunday.

The note also comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's remarks last month that Singapore will ramp up Covid-19 testing, contact tracing and vaccination to curb the spread of the virus.

ESG urged businesses to proactively manage potential contacts of Covid-19 cases at the workplace to prevent the formation of clusters.

"If an employee or visitor has tested positive for Covid-19, you should immediately ask any staff who were in close contact with the employee or visitor in the last 14 days (for example, working in the same zone or on the same shift) to self-isolate while the Ministry of Health performs contact tracing.

"This will minimise the risk of further spread if any of them are infected," said ESG.

Companies should also test all high-risk employees if three or more Covid-19 cases are linked and formed at the workplace before resuming operations, it said.

High-risk employees are close contacts of Covid-19 cases, and employees in roles with close or extended contact with customers.

ESG recommended that high-risk employees of a company be placed on seven-day rostered routine testing after it reopens.

The government agency also urged companies to adhere strictly to current safe management measures and update their workplace protocols to take into account the latest public health advisories.

Employees and patrons should use masks with good filtration capability, including disposable surgical masks with a minimum bacterial filtration efficiency of 95 per cent, and reusable masks that are made of at least two layers of fabric.

All large meetings or events at the workplace should also be avoided as far as possible and, if they must be held physically, must be capped at 50 people with a 1m distance between attendees.

"Food and drinks are also not allowed at work-related events. Employees should also not mingle with one another in social settings outside the workplace," said ESG.

Companies should ventilate workplaces to maximise the intake of fresh air, and clean recirculated air by keeping ventilation systems in good working condition, it said.

"If necessary, consider purchasing portable air cleaners with high-efficiency air filters such as Hepa filters, which are effective at removing virus aerosols," it said, adding that companies can go to https://bit.ly/3z8ld0x for technical recommendations on ventilation systems.