Firms mindful of terror threat, have risk management plans

Businesses here are mindful of the threat of terrorism, with 60,000 SGSecure representatives registered under a Ministry of Manpower programme to secure workplaces.

The number surpasses the initial three-year target of 57,000 that was set when the SGSecure@Workplaces programme was launched in September 2017.

Speaking at the SGSecure@Workplaces Seminar 2019 held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday, Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said more than 11,000 companies have also attained bizSafe Level 3, which requires companies to implement risk management plans that include measures against terror threats.

"Terrorism is a real and present danger. Singapore continues to be a target of terrorist groups. It is not if, but when," he told about 600 attendees from over 450 companies.

"Hence, we need to press on with efforts through the SGSecure@Workplaces programme."

Under the programme, the five priority sectors to be covered are retail, food and beverage (F&B), entertainment, hotels, and transport and logistics.

SGSecure representatives in companies are entrusted with sharing educational information with their colleagues during peacetime, as well as tips on protective measures against terror threats. In times of crisis, they are the points of contact to spread information and facilitate a united response.

Mr Zaqy said that moving forward, the next phase of SGSecure@Workplaces will see the strengthening of "core mitigating measures". This includes making resource materials more accessible to all SGSecure representatives.

"We have revamped our Ministry of Manpower SGSecure@Workplaces website and also expanded the range of materials available. Now, you can download posters to print and display at the workplace to sensitise fellow employees to the terror threat."

Additionally, existing resource materials will be customised and made more relevant for the different priority sectors, starting with F&B and retail. The guidelines, which will be available in the later part of this year, are based on research and consultations with partner agencies and industry players, said Mr Zaqy.

"All of us have a role to play to build prepared workplaces and to cultivate a strong and resilient business community. This will not be an easy journey as we will need to change the mindset that many may have of taking Singapore's safety and security for granted."