Firms keen to digitalise to deal with manpower crunch will continue to get help: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Companies that wish to automate their processes and become more productive, in a bid to deal with the global manpower crunch, will continue to get help through grants and guidance.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday gave his assurance that more will also be done to help small and medium-sized enterprises here seize international opportunities and navigate global challenges.

He was speaking at the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (SMCCI) gala dinner and awards night, where the association gave out awards to Malay businesses that have done well over the past year.

Although the worst of Covid-19 may be over, the world is faced with fresh challenges, said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

These include heightened geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates and the Russia-Ukraine war, which has led to higher inflation across the world due to tightened energy and food supplies.

But despite these challenges, there are still reasons to be optimistic, given how there are still opportunities and growth prospects for Singapore, and for the region. DPM Wong noted that the Republic’s economy is still expected to grow by 3 per cent to 4 per cent this year, and that South-east Asia is also doing well.

“We will do more to help our SMEs navigate the challenges ahead and take full advantage of the opportunities around us.”

Noting that many businesses are grappling with manpower issues both here as well around the world, he said the Government has many grant schemes to help SMEs adopt a variety of productivity solutions.

“You can get advice on these solutions from dedicated SME centres run by various trade associations and business chambers, including SMCCI,” he added.

Digitalisation will remain key for many SMEs, and DPM Wong highlighted how it does not only help businesses become more efficient in their operations, but it can also help them reach more customers.

He said surveys have shown SMEs that have digitalised saw higher revenue growth and outperformed their peers which did not make such moves.

For instance, the UOB SME Outlook 2021 Study published in March last year found that two in five SMEs that implemented digitalisation initiatives in 2020 had stronger revenue growth than non-adopters. Among non-adopters, six in 10 saw their 2020 net revenue decline from 2019.

In order to capture a share of the growing opportunities in South-east Asia or beyond, DPM Wong also encouraged businesses to consider internationalising, adding that this has never been easier with e-commerce, which can be the first step to reach regional customers. He added there are many grants and schemes to help businesses here venture overseas.