Firms in Singapore gave back more to community in 2021

Businesses in Singapore gave more to the community last year, especially those in sectors that did well amid the pandemic, like finance, insurance, information and communications.

The Corporate Giving Study 2021, commissioned by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), reported a 15 per cent increase from 2017 in corporate giving, which can come in many forms, including donations, pro bono services and advocacy.

The study found that while Covid-19 caused disruption to the economy, it also presented businesses with opportunities to re-evaluate their role in society.

Announcing the study's findings yesterday, NVPC deputy chief executive Tony Soh said: "What was interesting for us was that we found the pandemic caused many businesses to think about their reason, their purpose and their role in society.

"In some cases, the stakeholders were asking the question, 'Is the world better off because your business is in it?'"

The study, conducted from May to September last year, surveyed 1,014 businesses.

It found that 75 per cent of the businesses undertook at least one form of giving last year.

Cash donations, sponsorships and donation of items remained the most popular ways of corporate giving, the same as in 2017.

The next most popular method was through doing good within business practices, such as being inclusive when hiring.

The study found that businesses were more inclined to explore other means of giving, besides cash, during the pandemic, with cash donations declining by 11 per cent compared with 2017.

Donation of items, pro bono services and company advocacy, on the other hand, increased as compared with 2017.

Sodexo, a facilities management and food services company, is among the many organisations that gave back to society last year.