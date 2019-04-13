Firms, homes to get smart meters to track water usage

Many households and companies in Singapore will get smart meters to track their use of water.

PUB, the national water agency, wants 300,000 residential and commercial units to have these smart meters by 2023.

Currently, there are about 1.6 million water meters at domestic and non-domestic premises ac-ross the country.

The new meters will be installed free of charge, and residents can keep an eye on their water usage via a mobile app or an online portal.

It is hoped that this will encourage people to further reduce their water consumption.

Residents will also receive high-usage notifications and leak alerts promptly so that they can fix leaks early, reduce water loss and save money.