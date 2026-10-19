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Firefly plans to resume all Subang-Seletar flights on Oct 22 after haze cancellations

A passenger looking at Firefly aircraft parked on the tarmac at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang on Oct 13.

SINGAPORE – Malaysian low-cost carrier Firefly plans to fully resume flights between Subang Airport and Seletar Airport on Oct 22 as hazy conditions in Singapore ease.

The airline cancelled flights on the route from Oct 10 to 12 as a “proactive measure” due to the haze arising from fires in Indonesia. It subsequently extended the cancellations a few more times – most recently up to Oct 19.

In a Facebook post on the evening of Oct 19 , Firefly said: “Following the latest operational assessment of weather and haze conditions at Seletar Airport, Firefly will continue to operate a reduced schedule between Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, and Seletar Airport, Singapore, until Oct 21.”

“Full resumption of all scheduled services is planned for Oct 22, subject to operational conditions.”

Meanwhile, in its daily haze advisory on the same evening, Singapore’s National Environment Agency noted an improvement in the air quality over Singapore . It attributed the let-up to the turning of winds to blow from the south-south-east and showers in the vicinity.

However, from the night of Oct 20 until Oct 22 , the winds are likely to turn east-south-easterly with dry conditions forecast over the surrounding region, including parts of Kalimantan, the agency said.

“This may bring smoke haze from fires in Kalimantan towards Singapore,” it added.

Firefly said in its Oct 19 post that the following flights remain cancelled:

Subang to Seletar

FY3122 (Oct 19 to 21)

FY3124 (Oct 19 to 20)

FY3126 (Oct 19 to 21)

FY3128 (Oct 19 to 20)

FY3130 (Oct 19 to 21)

FY3132 (Oct 19 to 20)

Seletar to Subang

FY3123 (Oct 19 to 21)

FY3125 (Oct 19 to 20)

FY3127 (Oct 19 to 21)

FY3129 (Oct 19 to 20)

FY3131 (Oct 19 to 21)

FY3133 (Oct 19 to 20)

Affected passengers are being contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements on available Malaysia Airlines flights between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, subject to seat availability, Firefly said.

Firefly is a subsidiary of Malaysia Aviation Group, of which Malaysia Airlines is also a part. Firefly’s fleet includes twin turboprop aircraft, according to its website.

Those who choose not to proceed with the alternative arrangements are eligible for a full refund via the original payment method within 30 working days, Firefly said.

The airline urged passengers to ensure that their contact details are up to date to receive timely updates via e-mail or SMS. Alternatively, people can contact Firefly Customer Care or Live Chat support via the Firefly website, it added.

It said: “Firefly continues to monitor weather and haze conditions at Seletar Airport and will provide further updates should there be any changes to the flight schedule.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our utmost priority.”