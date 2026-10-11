Firefly cancels all flights between Seletar and Subang airports amid haze

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In a cancellation notice, Firefly said all outbound flights from Seletar scheduled to depart for Subang on Oct 10 were cancelled due to “haze elevation” and “low visibility”.

SINGAPORE – All Firefly flights between Singapore’s Seletar Airport and Malaysia’s Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang from Oct 10 to 12 have been cancelled due to the haze situation, the airline said.

In a response to media queries on Oct 11, Firefly said the following flights had been cancelled over the three days:

Subang to Seletar:

FY3122

FY3124

FY3126

FY3128

FY3130

FY3132

Seletar to Subang:

FY3123

FY3125

FY3127

FY3129

FY3131

FY3133

Affected passengers are being reallocated to Malaysia Airlines’ services between Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Changi Airport instead, subject to seat availability, a Firefly spokesperson said.

Those who choose not to proceed with the reallocated flights are eligible for a full refund, which will be processed and credited back to the original payment within 30 working days, the spokesperson added.

“The cancellations are being implemented as a proactive safety precaution, prioritising operational safety and certainty while minimising potential disruption and inconvenience to passengers.”

In a cancellation notice dated Oct 10 and seen by The Straits Times, the airline said all outbound flights from Seletar scheduled to depart for Subang on Oct 10 were cancelled due to “haze elevation” and “low visibility”.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. Operations Control Centre will continue to monitor the weather and haze situation closely,” Firefly said in its Oct 11 response.

ST has contacted Changi Airport and Seletar Airport for more information on the flight cancellations caused by the haze.

Haze conditions in Singapore have worsened in the past few days, with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hitting a 2026 high of 192 in the central region on Oct 9.

As at 11am on Oct 11, air quality remained unhealthy across all regions in Singapore. In the northern region, the PSI stood at 117, while the one-hour PM2.5 stood at 64, within the elevated band.