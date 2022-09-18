Firefighter injured in Woodlands Industrial Park blaze

Firefighters took three hours to extinguish a blaze at an industrial park in Woodlands on Saturday morning, with one fireman injured in the operation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Facebook that it was alerted to a fire at 66 Woodlands Industrial Park at about 8.40am.

The fire involved several piles of recycling waste over an area about 100m by 100m, with the tallest pile towering 8m in height.

A total of 10 emergency vehicles and about 70 firefighters were deployed. At the height of the operation, two foam jets, two water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine were used, SCDF said.

Firefighters were damping down - or applying water to burnt surfaces to prevent the rekindling of fire - the affected parts of the warehouse.

A firefighter injured his arm during the operation. He was assessed by an SCDF paramedic and taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. SCDF later said he has been discharged and is recovering at home.

About 25 workers had evacuated the unit before SCDF's arrival. As a safety precaution, the police and SCDF evacuated about 90 people from neighbouring premises.

Checks online by The Sunday Times showed that the unit on fire belongs to two companies - plastic product manufacturer Green Recycling and renovation contractor Yong Seong Transport and Cleaning Services. Both companies have been contacted for comment.

Ms Vanny Pannesilvam, 44, who lives opposite the industrial area, said she was cooking in the morning when she saw some smoke outside her window. She went out to the corridor and saw thick, black smoke coming from the industrial park. She immediately called SCDF.

A resident in the area who wanted to be known only as Ms Phua, 23, said she woke up at 8.45am and was about to prepare breakfast when she looked out of the window and saw thick smoke and flames coming from the industrial unit. "As there are dormitories and construction sites around the area, there were many foreign workers crowding around the scene," she added.