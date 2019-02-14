Fire breaks out in Yishun flat, resident taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

SINGAPORE - A Yishun resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a ninth floor Housing Board flat on Thursday morning (Feb 14).

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a fire at Block 221 Yishun Street 21 at 9.15am.

SCDF said that the fire involved the contents of the kitchen and living room.

Firefighters extinguished the flames using two compressed air foam backpacks and a water jet.

"A person was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation," SCDF said, adding that there were no other injuries reported.

The Straits Times understands that the person is an occupant of the unit.

A video sent to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao on Thursday shows plumes of grey smoke rising in the air from the unit.

A loud explosion can also be heard in the clip.

Wanbao reported that a woman was taken to the ambulance for treatment by paramedics.

Another woman, believed to be related to the injured resident, was also seen rushing to the scene.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.