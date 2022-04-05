Fire breaks out in Woodlands flat; two people taken to hospital

Lorry driver Lee Hock Peng was having breakfast at home with his daughter at about 10.20am yesterday when he saw grey smoke rising in the corridor outside his flat.

He realised his neighbour's flat on the ground floor had caught fire.

The 57-year-old, who lives on the second floor of Block 662 in Woodlands Ring Road, said: "I told my daughter to call 995 and went to knock on our neighbours' doors to tell them to evacuate.

"I went downstairs and shouted to see if anyone was in the flat, but there was no reply. Some neighbours came with a water hose to help put out the fire."

Mr Lee also used a small fire extinguisher from another neighbour's flat to try to put out the fire.

"I couldn't go farther into the flat because it was really smoky and I couldn't see anything," he said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.20am and firefighters put it out with a water jet.

SCDF said the blaze involved items in one of the bedrooms of the ground-floor flat. About 15 residents evacuated from the block and two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, it added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

When ST arrived there at 3pm, the corridor outside the flat was wet. Inside, the floor was wet with grey water, and the pillars and ceiling covered in soot. In the bedroom, there were charred remains of a shoe, a cloth and other unidentified items.

Some workers from Sembawang Town Council, which oversees the area, were cleaning up the flat and removing undamaged furniture and electrical appliances.

The flat's owner, Madam Mahaletchimi Govindan Nair, said that she, her 83-year-old husband and 40-year-old son have lived in the flat for 17 years.

The 73-year-old cleaner said she was working when a friend told her about the fire at 11am. Her friend is a cleaner who works in Woodlands Ring Primary School, which is opposite the block.

Madam Mahaletchimi said she rushed home immediately and added that no one was home when the fire broke out.

Her husband, a retiree, was out for a medical check-up at the time and her son had gone out to buy some things.

She estimated that the family lost about $20,000 worth of contents in the fire.

She said the Housing Board has offered to house the family in a nearby rental flat for two months until their home is repaired.