Fire breaks out in Sentosa Cove house, possibly due to charging of electric vehicle

SINGAPORE – The car porch of a house in Sentosa Cove was engulfed in flames on Friday evening, with the fire suspected to have started from an electric vehicle being charged there.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 12 Cove Way at about 6.50pm.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday that a domestic helper who works in the area, and declined to be named, told the Chinese evening newspaper that she saw an electric vehicle in the unit charging before it caught fire.

The fire then spread to the Porsche sports car next to it.

A passer-by who gave her name as Ms Lee, 35, told Shin Min that she was walking around the neighbourhood when she heard an explosion and saw smoke and flames coming from the affected house.

SCDF said the fire was extinguished with two water jets, adding that the fire involved the contents of a car porch on the first floor, outside the unit.

Two people had self-evacuated from the affected unit before the SCDF arrived, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.