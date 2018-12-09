Fire breaks out in living room of Hougang flat; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in the living room of a Housing Board flat in Hougang on Saturday night (Dec 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the incident at Block 527 Hougang Avenue 6 at around 10pm.

The fire involved the contents of a living room and was extinguished using water jets, said an SCDF spokesman.

No injuries were reported.

The Straits Times understands that the fire broke out in an eighth-storey flat and residents had evacuated the unit on their own.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the SCDF.