A fire broke out in the living room of a Housing Board flat in Hougang on Saturday night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at Block 527, Hougang Avenue 6, at around 10pm. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished using water jets, said an SCDF spokesman.

The Straits Times understands that the fire broke out in an eighth-storey flat and the residents had evacuated the unit on their own.

The SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Goh Yan Han