Fire breaks out at warehouse near Jurong River

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area near Jurong River on Monday night (March 9). Firefighting operations are still being carried out.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Monday (March 9) at 9.50pm that it was alerted to the fire at No. 18 Jalan Besut at about 8.10pm.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had fully engulfed a warehouse, SCDF said in a tweet.

"The SCDF is currently operating three water jets, two ground monitors and two unmanned firefighting machines to surround the fire," the tweet added.

A 30-second video in the tweet shows firefighters in action, using water jets to contain a raging fire.