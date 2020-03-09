Fire breaks out at warehouse near Jurong River

A fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area near Jurong River on Monday night.
A fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area near Jurong River on Monday night.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
A fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area near Jurong River on Monday night.
A fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area near Jurong River on Monday night.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
The fire at a warehouse located at 18 Jalan Besut as seen from Teban Gardens, on March 9, 2020.
The fire at a warehouse located at 18 Jalan Besut as seen from Teban Gardens, on March 9, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Police officers releasing the workers who were staying in dormitories near the fire site at 18 Jalan Besut, back to their quarters, on March 9, 2020.
Police officers releasing the workers who were staying in dormitories near the fire site at 18 Jalan Besut, back to their quarters, on March 9, 2020.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
A 30-second video posted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force shows firefighters in action, using water jets to contain a raging fire at No. 18 Jalan Besut.
A 30-second video posted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force shows firefighters in action, using water jets to contain a raging fire at No. 18 Jalan Besut.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
A 30-second video posted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force shows firefighters in action, using water jets to contain a raging fire at No. 18 Jalan Besut.
A 30-second video posted by the Singapore Civil Defence Force shows firefighters in action, using water jets to contain a raging fire at No. 18 Jalan Besut.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
29 sec ago
mzlim@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area near Jurong River on Monday night (March 9). Firefighting operations are still being carried out.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Monday (March 9) at 9.50pm that it was alerted to the fire at No. 18 Jalan Besut at about 8.10pm.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had fully engulfed a warehouse, SCDF said in a tweet.

"The SCDF is currently operating three water jets, two ground monitors and two unmanned firefighting machines to surround the fire," the tweet added.

A 30-second video in the tweet shows firefighters in action, using water jets to contain a raging fire.

Topics: 

Branded Content