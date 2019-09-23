Fire breaks out at two black-and-white bungalows in Wilton Close

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at two black-and-white bungalows in Wilton Close on Saturday (Sept 21).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 1 and 2 Wilton Close at 6pm.

The SCDF arrived at the scene within seven minutes after the call was received.

"The fire was raging and burning through the roof. SCDF swiftly deployed four water jets to prevent the fire from spreading. The fire was extinguished at about 6.40pm," SCDF said.

A total of eight emergency vehicles and 22 firefighters were deployed to put out the fire.

Occupants of the houses had evacuated themselves and there were no reported injuries.

Videos of the fire sent to citizen journalism website Stomp show visible, dense smoke fumes rising from the fire.

Black-and-white bungalows are colonial-design houses that feature white-washed walls and columns, clay pitched roofs, dark timber finishes and well-ventilated rooms.

These heritage houses were designed and built by the British Administration when Singapore was part of the British Colony.