Fire breaks out at Tuas View Circuit waste recycling company, roads closed

SINGAPORE - Roads were closed and the public was advised to stay clear after a fire broke out at a waste recycling company on Tuesday (Jan 1).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on its Facebook page that it was alerted to the fire, which occurred at 8 Tuas View Circuit, around 9.40am.

The fire involved plastic waste and tyres, and was found to be burning strongly when SCDF arrived.

Seven water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine were deployed for operations, which were still underway at noon.

The police announced that several roads were closed to facilitate firefighting operations. These roads were Tuas South Ave 7 and Tuas View Circuit, Tuas South Ave 3 and Tuas View Circuit, Tuas South Ave 8 and Tuas View Circuit, and the Junction of Tuas South Ave 7 and Tuas South Ave 8.

The Straits Times understands that there were no reported injuries as of noon on Tuesday.