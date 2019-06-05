Fire breaks out at Redhill coffee shop, no one injured

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a Redhill coffee shop on Wednesday afternoon (June 5).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a fire at 75D Redhill Road at 4.04pm.

Pictures of the fire on social media show smoke billowing out of the ventilation duct on the roof of the building.

SCDF officers can be seen on the roof putting out the fire.

The fire involved the ventilation duct of a coffee shop and was extinguished by SCDF using a compressed air foam backpack and a hose reel.

An SCDF spokesman said that the patrons at the coffee shop had self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

There were no reported injuries, he added.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.