Fire breaks out at Kaki Bukit industrial unit

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at an industrial unit in Kaki Bukit on Monday (May 27).

In a Facebook post at 4.12pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 175 Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 at 3.10pm.

The fire was raging at the second floor of an industrial unit when SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

Three handheld jets were used to keep the fire under control, SCDF said.

SCDF and police officers carried out evacuations at nearby units as a safety precaution, it added.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.