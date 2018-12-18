Fire breaks out at Jean Yip Loft in Chinatown, one man taken to SGH

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at Jean Yip Loft in Chinatown on Monday afternoon (Dec 17).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at the building, located at 307 New Bridge Road, at around 3.10pm.

The fire involved the contents of a shop and was extinguished using one water jet.

A man was taken to Singapore General Hospital. No further details on the man were given.

SCDF said that it is investigating the cause of the fire.

Citizen journalism website Stomp reported on Tuesday that several of its contributors had witnessed the fire.

A contributor, who was only named as Jonathan, took a photo when he passed by the scene of the fire. The picture showed smoke billowing from the building, with SCDF officers at the scene.

Other contributors told Stomp that they saw fire engines rushing out of the Central Fire Station towards Chinatown.

When The Straits Times contacted beauty company Jean Yip's main office, an administrator said that the fire was not big, and added that the company's outlet at the affected building was closed as it was being cleaned up.

"There is still a smell from the fire. But we will open as soon as possible; we are not exactly sure when yet," he added.

The New Paper reported in 2015 that the same building also caught fire. One woman in her 40s was taken to the Singapore General Hospital for shortness of breath then.