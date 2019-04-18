Tampines Mall reopens after fire at food fair in main atrium

The fire started in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on April 18, 2019.
The fire started in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on April 18, 2019.PHOTOS: ZHUANG HAN SHUAI/FACEBOOK, ST READER
A section of the food stalls on fire in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on April 18, 2019.
A section of the food stalls on fire in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on April 18, 2019.PHOTO: MICHELLE LI/FACEBOOK
People waiting to enter Tampines Mall after it was evacuated by security personnel as a precautionary measure.
People waiting to enter Tampines Mall after it was evacuated by security personnel as a precautionary measure.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Firefighters at the Japanese food fair in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on April 18, 2019.
Firefighters at the Japanese food fair in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on April 18, 2019.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Firefighters at the Japanese food fair in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on April 18, 2019.
Firefighters at the Japanese food fair in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on April 18, 2019.ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
Published
1 hour ago
joyp@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A fire that started from a deep fryer being used at a Japanese food fair broke out in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on Thursday (April 18).

One man was taken to Changi General Hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

A video uploaded on Twitter showed orange flames at a section of the food stalls as thick smoke billowed up three to four levels.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire was extinguished by members of the public using five fire extinguishers and hose reels before SCDF personnel arrived at about 4.35pm.

The mall was evacuated by security personnel as a precautionary measure but reopened at 7pm.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Spring Kyushu Fair, a Japanese food fair being held from April 10-28, was taking place when the fire started.

People evacuating from Tampines Mall after a fire on April 18, 2019
Topics: 

Branded Content