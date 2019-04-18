Tampines Mall reopens after fire at food fair in main atrium

SINGAPORE - A fire that started from a deep fryer being used at a Japanese food fair broke out in the main atrium of Tampines Mall on Thursday (April 18).

One man was taken to Changi General Hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

A video uploaded on Twitter showed orange flames at a section of the food stalls as thick smoke billowed up three to four levels.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire was extinguished by members of the public using five fire extinguishers and hose reels before SCDF personnel arrived at about 4.35pm.

The mall was evacuated by security personnel as a precautionary measure but reopened at 7pm.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Spring Kyushu Fair, a Japanese food fair being held from April 10-28, was taking place when the fire started.