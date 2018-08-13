Fire breaks out at condominium near Redhill, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at The Metropolitan, a condominium in Alexandra View near Redhill MRT station on Monday evening (Aug 13).

It has since been put out.

A resident of The Metropolitan, who wanted to be known as Mr Tan, told The Straits Times that the affected unit was on the 23rd floor of Block 8.

"I was just about to leave the house when I heard the alarm. We could still use the lift. Once we saw the fire, we quickly went downstairs," said the 56-year-old business owner.

Mr Tan, who lives beside Block 8, said that he had been heading out for dinner with his wife around 7.40pm when the fire happened.

He added that he had seen at least three fire engines.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it had been alerted to the fire at 8 Alexandra View at 7.36pm.

SCDF firefighters put out the fire using three compressed air foam backpacks and a water jet. No injuries were reported.

ST understands that about 100 people were evacuated.

Photos taken by Mr Tan showed black smoke covering the upper floors of the building's facade.