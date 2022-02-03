Fire at Toa Payoh flat caused by bicycle battery pack

A fire broke out at Block 52 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh on Chinese New Year's Eve, involving items stored at the service yard of a unit on the ninth floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 10.25pm on Monday and extinguished the fire with two compressed air foam backpacks and one water jet.

Around 20 people, including two occupants of the affected unit, had evacuated before the SCDF arrived, and another 30 people from the block were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Two people were also assessed by the SCDF for smoke inhalation, but refused to be taken to hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire had originated from the battery pack of a power-assisted bicycle, the SCDF added.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the SCDF reminded the public not to charge the batteries of power-assisted bikes and personal mobility devices for an extended period of time or overnight.

The public are also urged not to purchase or use non-original batteries.

Syarafana Shafeeq