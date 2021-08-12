Fire at Maple Bear pre-school in Pasir Panjang; no injuries reported

Residents living near Maple Bear pre-school at 243 Pasir Panjang Road had to leave their homes on Tuesday night after a fire in the colonial building saw firefighters forcing their way in to douse the flames.

The fire involved contents from the pre-school and was largely confined to the front portion of the premises, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which added that no one was in the building at the time.

SCDF, which was alerted to the incident at 7pm, said the fire was extinguished using two water jets.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

When The Straits Times contacted the pre-school yesterday, a staff member declined to comment.

In a Facebook post, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong said that residents living nearby were told to evacuate as a precaution and most of them were able to return home by 8.30pm.

She added: "Those I spoke with were doing well and feeling calm. Everyone was wonderfully cooperative and looked out for each other, our Pasir Panjang spirit!"

Ms Ong said she understood that a GrabFood deliveryman and a man dressed in blue had gone into the building to ensure that no one was trapped inside.

"Bravo for their courage, hopefully we get to meet to properly thank them," she added.