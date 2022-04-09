Fire at Bukit Merah flat linked to battery pack of electric bike

A fire broke out at a three-room flat in Bukit Merah yesterday morning, gutting the entire unit and damaging part of the corridor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which responded to the fire at about 8.15am, said preliminary investigation indicated that the fire originated from an electric bicycle's battery pack, which was being charged in the living room.

SCDF said in a Facebook post yesterday that firefighters arrived to find a raging fire and thick black smoke billowing from the 10th-floor flat at Block 38 Beo Crescent.

They extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

No one was injured in the fire.

About 30 people from neighbouring units evacuated from their homes before SCDF officers arrived.

Among them was corporate manager Isabella Teng, 42, who was taking a shower before work when she heard her two dogs barking furiously.

Her 22-year-old son told her that their next-door neighbour's flat was on fire.

She quickly got dressed and left her home with her son and pets to wait downstairs with her neighbours.

Madam Teng said: "There was a lot of smoke. Thankfully, nobody was injured and everyone was evacuated in time.

"The neighbours were accounting for each other to ensure nobody was left behind."

When The Straits Times visited the scene at 4pm, five workers were repairing the wiring for the units on the 10th floor.

The affected unit was covered in soot and littered with glass shards and damaged belongings.

The flat owner was not there, but neighbours said she lives with her toddler son and her mother.

A next-door neighbour, who declined to be named, said the walls of his living room had cracked due to the fire.

He said: "The process of claiming insurance is a hassle and we were instructed to approach different agencies to claim different insurance.

"We are also worried about another fire which might occur if the inner wiring is not checked and fixed properly."

He added: "We hope that there can be an advisory in the future to advise Singaporeans on what they should do after evacuating from a fire."

SCDF reminds the public to take steps to prevent fires linked to electric bikes and personal mobility devices, such as not leaving the charging unattended for an extended period of time or overnight.

The charging should not be done near combustible materials or along an escape path.

It added that only original batteries should be bought and used.