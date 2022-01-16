Finding ways to beat school traffic chaos

School run chaos is a perennial bugbear but some parents and schools have found new ways to beat the traffic jam, with the fear of Covid-19 infection providing an added impetus.

Many schools have, since the pandemic, staggered their dismissal times to avoid having too many students intermingling. This has, in turn, eased heavy traffic around school zones.

Mr Charles Teng, vice-principal for administration at Methodist Girls' School, said it first implemented staggered dismissal time in 2020.

"The staggered time has since helped to ease congestion around the area," he added.

Pupils from Primary 1 to 3 are dismissed at 1.15pm, while those in Primary 4 to 6 are dismissed at 1.30pm. Secondary 1 to 4 students end their day later, between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.

Many other schools, including Naval Base Primary School, Nan Chiau Primary School, Yishun Primary School and Singapore Chinese Girls' School, have similar staggered dismissal times.

Traffic congestion from cars picking up and dropping off students around school zones is known to have caused illegal parking and queue-cutting by errant drivers.

Last Tuesday, a 61-year-old driver of a Bentley was arrested for a rash act causing hurt after he threatened to run down a 62-year-old security officer outside Red Swastika School. Police investigations are ongoing.

Union of Security Employees general secretary Raymond Chin said the driver had cut the queue of cars waiting to enter the school.

Separately, some parents prefer to walk a longer distance with their children to school than be stuck in traffic.

Sales manager Ong C. P., 46, whose son is in Primary 1 at Maris Stella High School, said he normally parks his car at the carpark of a church opposite the school and walks his son to the school gate.

Every weekday at about 7am, a line of cars can be seen queueing along Bartley Road, waiting to enter Maris Stella so parents can drop off their children.

He said: "If I were to join the queue, we would be late."

The Sunday Times visited three schools - Maris Stella, Nanyang Girls' High School and School of The Arts (Sota) - last Thursday morning to check out the traffic situation.

At Maris Stella and Nanyang Girls', a steady stream of cars was seen entered the school at about 6.45pm, with a long queue forming at about 7am.

Housewife Julia Soh, who drove her daughter to Nanyang Girls' and her son to Hwa Chong Institution, said: "There are parents sending their kids to school, people taking public transport and people going to work."

At Sota, about two to three cars entered the school every five minutes from 8.15am, even as many students were still doing home-based learning.

A security guard was stationed at the pedestrian crossing at Zubir Said Drive to direct oncoming cars into the school's main entrance.

Another security guard was stationed at the roundabout outside the main entrance of Sota to ensure that cars do not wait there.

The Ministry of Education said that schools have traffic marshals to direct cars during peak periods, and have designated pick-up and drop-off points.

Mr Bernard Tay, chairman of the Singapore Road Safety Council, said that road safety is a shared responsibility.

"It is important for all parents to remember that they are the role models for their children. We need to educate both parents and their children in the correct road safety behaviour, not just for the sake of other motorists on the roads, but also to ensure that our children can go to school and return home safely."

Concurring, the Land Transport Authority said it "monitors road traffic situations on our roads closely, including those in the vicinity of schools. Traffic slowdown near schools is typically transient".

The authority works with schools, parents and the local community to come up with various safety measures. These include the School Zone scheme, where red-textured road surfaces indicate a school is nearby, as well as road humps and road markings to remind motorists to slow down near schools.