Financial institutions must stay ahead of scammers: Experts

To tackle scams, financial institutions and companies must stay ahead of scammers because reacting to the situation alone is not enough, said financial experts, especially as scammers will always find new ways to cheat victims.

The Government, police, telcos and financial institutions also need to coordinate their efforts and harness technology to their advantage.

National University of Singapore business professor Lawrence Loh said scams in Singapore are of critical concern now and they need to be tackled quickly.

He said: "It is something we have to address and take quite seriously so as to maintain our standing as one of the key financial hubs in the world, especially in Asia."

He noted that the reputational impact, however little, may lead to fewer business opportunities here, and these opportunities are one of the fundamental creators of jobs.

According to the mid-year crime statistics released by the police last month, 14,349 scam cases were reported in the first half of this year, almost double the 7,746 cases reported in the same period last year.

A total of $346.5 million was lost to scams in the first half of this year, up from $225.5 million lost during the same period last year.

The amount lost in the first six months of this year is more than half of the $633.3 million lost in the whole of last year.

Among the top scams of concern so far this year are job, phishing and e-commerce scams.

Dr Yan Li, senior lecturer at Nanyang Technological University's business school, said that while the increasing amount lost to scams may have blemished Singapore's reputation as one of the safest countries in the world, it can be a huge win for the Republic if the authorities manage the situation well.

He said: "Scams are not unique to Singapore. They occur in many countries, especially wealthy ones.

"If we can find ways to curb such crimes successfully, then we not only set an example to other countries, we also strengthen our position as an attractive place for investors and foreign talent."

Dr Yan acknowledged, however, the difficulty of bringing swindlers to justice as many scam syndicates operate overseas.

He added: "Within Singapore, the Government can take more initiative in coordinating efforts with the police, telcos and financial institutions to fight scams.

"Sharing information, having a framework of good practices and legislating security measures will go a long way to protecting those who are vulnerable."

Some progress has been made on this front, especially after a spate of high-profile phishing scams that saw 790 OCBC Bank customers lose $13.7 million in December last year.

These scams involved customers getting tricked into revealing their banking credentials and thus giving up control of their bank accounts.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in response to queries from The Sunday Times that the number of digital banking phishing scams has declined since then but did not provide figures.

The central bank said: "We hope to see this downward trend continue but it is not a reason for complacency."

MAS announced in February that it was working with the banking industry on a draft framework for the equitable sharing of losses suffered by scam victims. It intends to issue the consultation paper in the next couple of months.

The Association of Banks in Singapore said there is no reason for investors and banks to lose confidence in Singapore's financial system as long as stakeholders - including customers, telcos and e-commerce platforms - play their part.

It said: "The data shows that bank systems remain secure, and there is effectiveness from surveillance efforts, as well as increased collaboration with the police on customer handling and recovery."

Mr Beaver Chua, head of anti-fraud at OCBC's group financial crime compliance department, said: "It is important for everyone to exercise due diligence, and remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."