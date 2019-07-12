Financial advisers group raises $30k for ST pocket money fund

About $30,000 has been raised by the Association of Financial Advisers (Singapore) for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund to help needy students.

The donations were made by member firms and partners after the association informed them of the fund-raising effort on June 1.

The sum, which includes $10,000 donated by the association, received a boost yesterday as participants at its annual conference also made contributions.

About 350 members attended the conference held at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel.

Said Mr David Choo, the association's president: "As we have been blessed and have benefited much from the economic progress in Singapore, we want to remember those who are less fortunate."

The ST School Pocket Money Fund was started in 2000 as a community project initiated by The Straits Times to help children from low-income families through school.

Since its launch, the fund has helped more than 170,000 children and youth and disbursed $68 million.