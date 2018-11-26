Finalists to arrive at awards ceremony in fleet of Maserati cars

The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year finalists are set to arrive in style at the awards ceremony in a fleet of Maserati cars.

Tridente Automobili, the official importer for Maserati in Singapore, is sponsoring the luxury cars to ferry the 10 finalists to the ceremony. Some of the cars will be driven by the owners themselves.

Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan said that the newspaper is grateful for Tridente Automobili's support of the annual award.

Tridente Automobili executive chairman Teo Hock Seng said: "We are very proud to join our Maserati owners in honouring members of society who inspire us to be the very best versions of ourselves."

Now in its fourth year and supported by UBS Singapore, the award seeks to recognise Singaporeans whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others.

It also recognises Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map or persevered through incredible adversity.

President Halimah Yacob, who is patron of the award, will be presenting it to the winner at the ceremony next year.

The Singaporean of the Year will receive $20,000 and a trophy, and the other nine nominees will each get $5,000, all sponsored by UBS.

Besides UBS and Tridente Automobili, other top brands that have lent their support to the award are Singapore Airlines, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Osim.

Singaporean individuals or groups can be nominated for the award until the end of the year.

So far, six candidates have been unveiled.

They are technopreneur Annabelle Kwok, veteran nurse Harbhajan Singh, teacher Teo Yee Ming, urban farmer Bjorn Low, charity founder Elizabeth Tan, and couple Kenneth and Adeline Thong, who help young people in need.

Rahimah Rashith