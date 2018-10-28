Final send-off for paraglider who died in India

SINGAPORE - Family and friends said their last goodbye to paraglider Ng Kok Choong who died in India after a paragliding accident, at his funeral on Sunday (Oct 28).

Mr Ng, 53, had also made the news last month when he and another paraglider rescued a woman and a child from the rubble after an earthquake struck Palu, Indonesia.

He had gone missing on Oct 22 and his body was spotted the next day by a team of rescuers in a helicopter in Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh, northern India.

On Sunday afternoon, the funeral cortege left the wake held at the home of his elder son Marcus, 28, in Holland Avenue, for the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery at Bright Hill Road, where he was cremated.

Mr Ng is survived by his wife Sharon, 52, two sons and a daughter.

Family members told The Straits Times that they were heartened by how Mr Ng was recognised for his heroic actions in the earthquake zone in Indonesia.

Mr Ng's younger son, Benjamin, 26, an air force pilot, said his father lived life to the fullest.

Related Story Singaporean paraglider who helped to rescue Sulawesi quake victims dies in India accident

He added that his parents had backpacked in Europe earlier this year as part of their plans to travel the world.

Ms Priscilla Luo, 27, who is married to Benjamin, said: "My father-in-law always urged us to pursue our dreams.

"He took up paragliding in the past few years, showing us, in his 50s, that it's never too late to chase dreams."