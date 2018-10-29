Final goodbye for paraglider who died in India

A photograph of paraglider Ng Kok Choong, who died in India last week, being carried next to the hearse as the funeral cortege for Mr Ng made its way from the wake at Holland Avenue to Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery in Bright Hill Road yesterday afternoon. Mr Ng, 53, had gone missing on Oct 22. His body was found the next day by a rescue team conducting a search by helicopter in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh, northern India.Mr Ng had been in the news just last month for his role in rescuing a woman and a child from the rubble after an earthquake struck Palu, Indonesia. He is survived by his wife Sharon, 52, two sons and a daughter. Mr Ng's younger son Benjamin, a 26-year-old air force pilot, said his father lived life to the fullest, adding that his parents had gone backpacking in Europe earlier this year as part of their plans to travel the world. Mr Benjamin Ng's wife Priscilla Luo, 27, said: "My father-in-law always urged us to pursue our dreams. He took up paragliding in the past few years, showing us, in his 50s, that it's never too late to chase dreams."