Being one with his aircraft: Why S’porean fighter pilot feels like Iron Man

There, LTC Lau was appointed mission commander of a “checkride”, a simulation that would test his capabilities as a pilot and commander. He was required to plan and lead a sortie through highly-contested terrain to strike a target, including negotiating surface-to-air threats and adversary aircraft.

This encompassed not just aircraft and elements from his own RSAF detachment, but also assets from the American and Thai participants — many of whom had even more flight hours and experience than LTC Lau himself.

But not only was his mission successful on account of his men’s intense training, his squadron ended up being personally commended by several of his counterparts in the USAF and RTAF for their efficiency, lethality and teamwork.

“They send some of their best weapons instructors on these exercises,” he says. “The fact that they recognise your skill, appreciate your professionalism and even say that they would come back to do it with us any day.

“It equipped me with the confidence to know that we were well-trained and mission-competent and gave me pride that I was able to represent Singapore and the RSAF well.”

Solidarity up in the sky and on the ground

The kind of trust that LTC Lau has with his squadron does not come easily. Rather, it has to be slowly built over time, through mutual care and trust, he says.

This can take a number of different forms. If someone has a family emergency and needs time off, they get it. If someone is falling behind at work or in training and needs more resources, they get it.

“As a commander, when we take the oath, we pledge our allegiance to the country and the president, but we are also pledging an oath to our men,” he says. “We are committing to know them and be there for them, and support them no matter what.

“When push comes to shove, and we have to go to war, one day your life will depend on another guy, and you have to rely on him to put himself at risk to save you.”

And even as he soars tens of thousands of feet above the earth, wingtips scraping the edge of space, LTC Lau believes that that calling is the highest one of all.

