Fight breaks out after debt collectors chase for $6,800 owed, four men arrested

SINGAPORE - Four men were arrested after a fight in Pasir Panjang on Friday evening (Jan 4).

The police were alerted at 7.02pm to a case of affray at 24 Wholesale Centre. Four men, understood to be of ages 23, 29, 58 and 59, were arrested in relation to the case.

The incident occurred when two debt collectors from Majestic Debt Recovery turned up at the stall to collect a debt of $6,800, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The boss of the debt collecting company told the Chinese-language newspaper that he had sent two of his employees to the wholesale centre to chase the owner of a vegetable and fruit stall for money that had been owed for at least four months.

He said that after the staff identified themselves and their reason for being there, the stall owner became increasingly agitated. He then began to fight and called his employees to join in.

Shin Min reported that according to videos that Majestic Debt Recovery showed them, there were more than 10 people surrounding a debt collector when they suddenly began to throw punches. The debt collector was hit and fell on the floor.

Another video showed a staff member from the vegetable and fruit stall using a fire extinguisher to hit a debt collector, breaking his glasses.

The Straits Times understands that one of the men arrested was a 29-year-old debt collector, who was taken to the National University Hospital with minor injuries. The other three arrested were the owner and his workers from the vegetable and fruit stall.

The owner was released on bail on Saturday morning, an employee of the stall told Shin Min.

Police are investigating the incident.