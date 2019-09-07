Fewer suspicious transaction reports filed last year

There were fewer suspicious transaction reports (STRs) filed last year for the first time in recent years, but data in the reports has resulted in more intelligence for enforcement agencies.

Releasing the figures in its 2018 annual report late last month, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) said there were 32,660 reports filed last year.

The figure had been rising in recent years, with 35,471 reports filed in 2017, up from 29,082 in 2014.

An STR contains financial information, and is filed when there is reason to believe the funds involved are related to crimes like money laundering or terrorism financing.

CAD's Intelligence and Administration Group deputy director Seow Hwee Koon said the office handling STRs has reorganised its work processes to facilitate faster analysis and dissemination of financial intelligence reports to enforcement agencies here.

He said the office has also been placing greater emphasis on the quality of financial data over the quantity of reports filed.

The Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office (STRO) receives, analyses and disseminates financial intelligence. It also cooperates with foreign counterparts to exchange information.

Its efforts have resulted in 111 per cent more financial intelligence reports circulated to enforcement agencies here, compared with the previous year, the CAD report said.

Last year, the STRO also received 273 requests for assistance from foreign financial intelligence units, an increase from 225 the previous year.

It also sent out 280 requests for assistance to its foreign counterparts, a slight drop from 293 the previous year.

In a case last year, the CAD pressed charges against members of a criminal syndicate that allegedly defrauded SkillsFuture Singapore of close to $40 million worth of grants.

Four suspected syndicate members fled Singapore before investigations started, but with the help of the foreign authorities, they were brought back here to face charges. The CAD managed to seize $18.5 million of the illicit proceeds from the scam.

Meanwhile, banks continue to file the bulk of STRs - almost half of the total - making 16,314 reports last year. This was, however, fewer than the 17,449 reports in 2017.

Other reports came from sectors like money changers, insurance companies and finance companies.

One area that saw an increase in reports was the casino sector, by about 17 per cent, from 5,567 in 2017 to 6,510 last year.

Last year, the CAD worked with the insurance industry to investigate and charge two men who attempted to cheat the authorities and several major life insurers of more than $129,000 by falsifying the death of the mother of one of the men.

There were also more efforts to combat money laundering. This led to a 51 per cent increase in people prosecuted for the offence.

Last year, there were 133 people taken to task for money-laundering offences, up from 88 in 2017.

Said CAD director David Chew: "As a major global financial centre, it is imperative that Singapore remains a safe and trusted place for business and finance.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for any abuse of our financial system, either to commit crime or to launder the proceeds of crime."

The Transnational Commercial Crime Task Force, which was set up in 2017 to specifically combat love scams, has also frozen more than 700 bank accounts and recovered at least $1.5 million since its inception.