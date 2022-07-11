ST HeadSTart: Fewer S'poreans took up schemes to switch careers last year | How to build a good investment pot

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
This week, I’m thrilled to share stories on Singaporeans moving into in-demand careers, growing your money and why bosses should get ready to embrace flexi-work guidelines.
Since the pandemic started, over 18,660 mid-career workers in Singapore have taken up programmes to convert skills and change fields, with half of them aged 40 and above. But making such a change comes with a steep learning curve, admits one Singaporean who went through the programme to become a preschool teacher.
If you have a home loan to worry about, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon has some money tips in the face of rising mortgage interest rates. For one, it is still better to use more cash than your Central Provident Fund (CPF), even when loans are getting more expensive.
High-profile layoffs at technology and cryptocurrency firms here have left some feeling rattled. What can you do if you hear of a retrenchment exercise coming soon? Do not jump to conclusions, says one recruiter. Speculation could make it look like you are a “problem employee”.
Plunge in number of S'poreans taking up programmes to switch careers last year
There was a sharp drop to 5,080 participants last year, from a record high of 13,580 in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when many businesses were financially battered and mass layoffs loomed.
Boss, start warming up for flexi-work guidelines in 2024
Flexible work is not just a new work norm, it also underpins the future of businesses, says senior correspondent Krist Boo.
askST Jobs: I heard a retrenchment exercise is coming. What can I do?
If you know there will be retrenchment benefits and you do not have a confirmed job offer yet, it might be better to take such benefits than to resign.
How to build a good investment pot
Constructing a winning portfolio of assets is like building a successful football team. It is all about finding that right mix of quality players. Here are some tips even the most experienced fund managers swear by.
Epic court battle could decide fate of Elon Musk-Twitter saga
The question is whether Mr Musk will be legally compelled to stick with his agreed-upon acquisition or be allowed to back out, possibly by paying a 10-figure penalty.
Money tips to note when mortgage rates rise
With rising rates, borrowers should consider paying off the loan instead of saving more money in the near term.
Workers with technology expertise, transferable skills in demand amid talent war
Job seekers have not had it this good for more than 20 years, thanks to an employment market with far more positions than available bodies to fill them.
Relooking fixed deposits as interest rates rise
What makes more sense if rates rise further – a tenure deposit of eight months or one of 24 months?
Workers will no longer get SkillsFuture subsidies for most non-certifiable courses from 2024
The funding framework for skills training will be tweaked to achieve better manpower outcomes, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.
CPF members' balances, interest earned hit new high in 2021; amount withdrawn for housing rises
Balances exceeded half a trillion dollars last year, with a record $18.3 billion in interest paid to members.