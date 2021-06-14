Fewer parents sought support in 2020

Fewer seniors sought help from the authorities last year to get financial support from their children. The Commissioner for the Maintenance of Parents attended to 98 seniors last year - a 10-year-low. The figure was down from 143 the year before, and almost a third of the 286 in 2011.

This comes as more younger seniors are better prepared for retirement through the use of their Central Provident Fund and personal savings. Seniors also get more support via government schemes such as the Pioneer and Merdeka Generation packages, which offer additional healthcare subsidies.

