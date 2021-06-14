Elderly

Fewer parents sought support in 2020

Fewer seniors sought help from the authorities last year to get financial support from their children. The Commissioner for the Maintenance of Parents attended to 98 seniors last year - a 10-year-low. The figure was down from 143 the year before, and almost a third of the 286 in 2011.

This comes as more younger seniors are better prepared for retirement through the use of their Central Provident Fund and personal savings. Seniors also get more support via government schemes such as the Pioneer and Merdeka Generation packages, which offer additional healthcare subsidies.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 14, 2021, with the headline 'Fewer parents sought support in 2020'.
