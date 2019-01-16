Fewer mynahs causing disturbance in Potong Pasir, says MP

SINGAPORE - Potong Pasir residents who have had their beauty sleep disrupted by the cacophony of mynahs squawking can rest more soundly now.

The number of Javan mynahs - a non-native, invasive bird species - has dwindled from 2,800 as of the end of December to about 300 as of Tuesday night (Jan 15), Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin told The Straits Times.

While the noise is not completely eradicated, the reduction is a welcome respite.

Since January last year, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) has received 20 complaints from Potong Pasir residents about the mynahs that, in large numbers, poses a threat to native bird species when they compete for nesting and food resources.

In response, Mr Sitoh filed three questions in Parliament, including the latest on Monday.

After several rounds of trials and tests that had varying levels of success, the AVA, National Parks Board and Jalan Besar Town Council appear to have found a solution.

About 300 trees in the neighbourhood that the mynahs roost on are being pruned in stages, to nudge the birds to fly to trees in a "more uninhabited spot" further from residential areas, Mr Sitoh said.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would one day be directing the flight path of birds," quipped the MP, an accountant by training.

"A lot of progress has been made," he added. "For one, not as many mynahs are hanging at the trees in the horseshoe-shaped carpark (at Block 145 Potong Pasir), which tended to amplify the sound."

Coffee shop assistant Ong Tong Chye, 61, said he has seen fewer birds at the coffee shop at Block 146 compared to before.

But business analyst Evelyn Chee, 36, said the mynahs have been a problem since last year, but the disturbance caused by the birds has been more apparent recently.

She added that the mynahs have moved to the other side of Block 145 after the trees on one side were pruned.

Asked about this, Mr Sitoh noted that some of the trees were only pruned on Wednesday.

"If all goes well the birds will eventually settle down in an uninhabited area," he said, adding that he hopes all the mynahs will be permanently "moved" within the next two months.

Last month, the AVA had tested a "roost net" on a sea apple tree in Potong Pasir Avenue 2 - a giant covering placed over a tree that allows birds to enter and roost on the tree, but prevents them from coming out. The trapped birds were later euthanised.

In a written response on Monday, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said the AVA is fine-tuning the method before considering wider development.

Besides pruning the trees and expecting the mynahs to disperse to non-residential areas, Mr Wong added that a second, longer-term measure is to replace the current roost trees with tree types that are less preferred by the mynahs.

"These are trees with crowns that are less dense, but will still provide greenery and shade," he said.

He added that the public must also keep their environment clean and not feed the birds.