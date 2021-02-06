Paramedics received fewer calls for emergency medical services last year - the first overall drop in numbers since 2000.

The decline can be attributed to the sharp decrease in non-emergency and false alarm calls, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) annual report yesterday.

It added that fewer traffic and workplace accidents during and after the circuit breaker also contributed to the drop in calls.

The SCDF responded to 190,882 calls for emergency medical services last year, or about 520 calls a day - a 0.3 per cent drop from 2019.

These included a "surge" of 4,000 calls involving migrant worker dormitories.

There were 175,953 emergency calls to 995 - up 1.2 per cent from 2019 and the smallest increase in 20 years.

Around 80 per cent of the emergencies were medical in nature, such as heart attacks. Trauma cases from industrial accidents, falls and assaults made up 16 per cent, while the remaining 4.5 per cent were related to road accidents.

Non-emergency calls fell by 16.1 per cent to 8,835 last year, while false alarm calls dropped by 14.1 per cent to 6,094 last year.

These were due in part to more people staying at home and SCDF's efforts to inform the public not to call 995 for non-emergencies.

The SCDF also conveyed about 2,000 Covid-19-positive cases to hospital and around 8,300 suspected cases, of which 60 or so were later diagnosed as positive.

There were 1,877 fire calls last year, 34.4 per cent down from 2019.

"This was largely due to the significant decrease in vegetation fires (last year) due to shorter periods of dry weather," the SCDF said.

Incidents in non-building premises, such as vegetation and vehicle fires, dropped by around 63 per cent to 437 last year.

The number of fires involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) fell by about 59 per cent from 2019, but those involving power-assisted bicycles (PABs) doubled to 26.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Seet, senior director of SCDF's operations department, said some riders tamper with their devices and use battery packs that are not from the original equipment manufacturers.

"This is actually not a safe thing to do," he said.

Around 67 per cent of the fires involving PMDs and PABs occurred at residential premises.

"Members of the public who own PABs and PMDs should continue to be vigilant when handling their devices as these fires can result in casualties and serious damage to property," the SCDF said.