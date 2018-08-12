Festivities across island spread National Day cheer

Fireworks, concerts and carnivals added to the weekend festivities as grassroots organisations held a series of National Day celebrations around the island yesterday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong joined some 5,000 residents to watch a street parade in Ang Mo Kio Street 31, featuring different dances performed by Nupura Dance Academy, Townsville Primary School and Teck Ghee Primary School.

Snack stalls, activity booths and community musicians entertained the residents before the parade.

At Tanjong Pagar Community Club, more than 900 residents, grassroots leaders and clan association representatives attended a National Day dinner.

During the dinner, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a broad-ranging speech that the Government would continue formulating sustainable policies for the nation. An example is the government-run CareShield Life scheme that was reported on earlier this year, he said.

Mr Chan also talked about Singapore's relationship with the new Malaysian government, water security and the ongoing trade tensions between major economies, namely the United States and China.

On Singapore's ties with its closest neighbour, Mr Chan said that "what the two countries shared in common far dwarfed what differences we had".

He added that Singapore needed to continue strengthening its abilities to tackle its own vulnerabilities.

Since independence, Singaporeans realised the need to depend on other sources for water, so "we have embarked on a journey to make sure that water would not one day become an issue between Singapore and Malaysia", he said.

Singapore's water agreement with Malaysia is due to expire in 2061.

Mr Chan also said that the Government is concerned about the impact of US-China trade tensions on global confidence. If shaken, global consumption and investment would be affected, he said, adding: "Every country will greatly suffer in the entire world."

At West Coast, more than 5,000 residents attended a concert featuring local band groups. They were joined by Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

At Tampines West, residents celebrated with a carnival and a fireworks display. The event was attended by Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources.