Festive treat for community leaders - visit the Istana, meet the ministers

It was a picture of festive fun at the Istana Lawn yesterday as guests attended the Chinese New Year Garden Party, hosted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Cabinet. The party is held every year to thank grassroots and community leaders for their service, and about 4,000 guests attended this year's edition. Many enjoyed taking pictures on the grounds of the Istana (first photo), while some took the chance to take a wefie with the Prime Minister (second photo), and others checked out a shophouse-themed mosaic made up of Lego bricks (third photo).