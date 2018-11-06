Festive mood in Little India

Perched on his mother's shoulders, five-year-old Aaryan Arunan had a better view than most at the Deepavali festival bazaar in Little India yesterday.

It was also the perfect spot for the kindergarten pupil to touch the many colourful decorations that hung from poles above, which he did with gusto, while his father, safety officer Arunan Ulaganathan, 36, watched over him.

Visiting the bazaar on the eve of Deepavali is a yearly ritual for Aaryan's family of three, said his mother Nadia Esufaly, 33, a shop supervisor.

As they had already done their preparations for the Hindu festival of lights, the trio window-shopped, strolling past rows of stalls selling decorations, snacks, clothes, sparklers and confetti poppers.

They were among the many visitors who thronged the bazaar yesterday for last-minute buys and to soak in the atmosphere.

At times, the family had to squeeze through some of the more crowded parts of the bazaar, but the cramped walkways did little to dampen their enthusiasm. "When we are in the crowd, we can feel the festival spirit. It's so lively here," said Ms Nadia.

