Festive fireworks set heartland alight with cheer and pride

Garbed in a red "I love Singapore" shirt and crowned with a headband with two flags, human resources executive Melissa Lee said she went to the fireworks viewing location in Ang Mo Kio so she could experience the jubilant mood of National Day in her neighbourhood.

Ms Lee, 45, who dressed all her three children in red for the heartland celebrations, said: "We are so small, yet so established and so safe… As small as a cell on the map, and yet we can carry our passports with pride."

Though the celebrations fill her with patriotism, she also worries for the world her children, aged five, nine and 12, will grow up in.

But she trusts them to grow into these new challenges. She said: "As parents, we will always worry. But we just have to leave it to the next generation to find their way."

Ms Lee's family was one of the many who carpeted the field next to Ang Mo Kio library with picnic mats as early at 6pm yesterday, in anticipation of the fireworks display in the heartland at 8.15pm.

There were five heartland firework viewing sites - beside Ang Mo Kio library, at Old Tampines Junior College, Woodlands Stadium, Jurong West Stadium and Bedok Stadium. Among the activities at the sites were impromptu quizzes with exclusive plushies of this year's National Day Parade mascot, August the Merlion, up for grabs.

At Jurong West Stadium, the situation was similarly jubilant, with the expectant crowd comprising mostly families with children and grandparents, as well as a smaller number of couples and students in groups.

When The Straits Times reached the stadium at 5.15pm, a queue of about 100 had already formed, ahead of entry at 6pm.

Among those in the queue was an educator at a student care centre, Ms Nur Hafiza, 44.

The married mother of five was there with her three younger children - girls aged six to 12.

"It's our first time watching a heartland show - my younger kids wanted to watch the fireworks, but it would be too crowded in town," said Ms Nur Hafiza, adding that her family had attended the first preview on July 23.

Engineer David Cheng, 40, who was also at the celebrations in Jurong West, wanted to take photographs of people watching the fireworks from outside the stadium.

The street photography enthusiast of 10 years said: "This is my first time at a heartland celebration and I'm glad I came."

He added: "I think the heartland celebrations are actually better than the main parade because you feel the community spirit better."